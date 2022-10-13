ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $43.77, but opened at $41.32. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $41.29, with a volume of 9,760 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,460 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

