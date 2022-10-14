0xBitcoin Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 14th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $141,043.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 49.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin’s launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

