13,379 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Acquired by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.98. 31,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,169. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.