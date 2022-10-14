1,683 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $377.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.96. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

