1776 Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

1776 Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund comprises 1.6% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,715,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 264,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 117,458 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,191,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DFP opened at $18.34 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.