1776 Wealth LLC Purchases 500 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

SKYY stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $119.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

