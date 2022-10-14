1776 Wealth LLC Sells 927 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

1776 Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC owned 0.21% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3,211.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Up 6.1 %

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $245.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 596.11 and a quick ratio of 596.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President James D. Dondero purchased 4,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,767.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,871.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,471.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Dondero acquired 4,802 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,767.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 55,003 shares of company stock worth $1,034,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.