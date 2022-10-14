1776 Wealth LLC Sells 94 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

1776 Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,211,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.29.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $189.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.34 and its 200-day moving average is $250.43. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.71%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

