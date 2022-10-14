21,463 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.3% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,532 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,036,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,092 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.04. 330,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,578,363. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

