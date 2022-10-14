3,030 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Acquired by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sempra Price Performance
SRE stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.30. 32,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,147. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.22.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
