3M (NYSE:MMM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.
3M Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $114.25. 13,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,912. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,270,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,390,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in 3M by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,073,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,673,000 after buying an additional 36,218 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $1,197,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $2,601,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
About 3M
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
