3M (NYSE:MMM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $114.25. 13,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,912. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,270,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,390,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in 3M by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,073,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,673,000 after buying an additional 36,218 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $1,197,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $2,601,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

