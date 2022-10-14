5,229 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Bought by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,011,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.03. 57,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,579. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $51.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06.

