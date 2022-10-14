790 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,435. The company has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.45 and a 200-day moving average of $270.20. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $299.12.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,580 shares of company stock worth $4,792,771 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.