888 (LON:888) PT Lowered to GBX 160

888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 888 from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on 888 from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 888 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 507.86 ($6.14).

Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 87.90 ($1.06) on Wednesday. 888 has a 1 year low of GBX 84.60 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 420.80 ($5.08). The stock has a market cap of £392.33 million and a PE ratio of 1,255.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 28,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £33,057.70 ($39,944.06). In other 888 news, insider Yariv Dafna bought 20,000 shares of 888 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £23,600 ($28,516.19). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 28,015 shares of 888 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £33,057.70 ($39,944.06).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

