AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 592.2% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue cut AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Up 4.9 %

ELUXY stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,060. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.19.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.50. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $35.96 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

See Also

