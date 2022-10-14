AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 592.2% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue cut AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.33.
AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Up 4.9 %
ELUXY stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,060. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.19.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
