Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,292 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.7% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $68,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after buying an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.84.

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.87. The stock had a trading volume of 129,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,056. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $96.67 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.77.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

