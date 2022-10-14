AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.76-$13.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.53-$3.57 EPS.
AbbVie Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.88.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
