AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.76-$13.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.53-$3.57 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

