Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 397,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 45.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the period.

Further Reading

