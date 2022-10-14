Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.
Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund
