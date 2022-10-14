abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Down 88.0% in September

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the September 15th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance

AWP remained flat at $3.72 on Friday. 7,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,597. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Cuts Dividend

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

