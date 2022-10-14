Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ACP stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $11.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACP. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 266,436 shares during the period.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

