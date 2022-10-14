abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.00

Shares of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.64), with a volume of 970518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.10 ($0.68).

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.11. The company has a market capitalization of £202.88 million and a P/E ratio of 208.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Get abrdn Property Income Trust alerts:

abrdn Property Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from abrdn Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.75. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.14%.

About abrdn Property Income Trust

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.