Ace Cash (ACEC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $136.64 Million

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Ace Cash has a market capitalization of $136.64 million and approximately $13,705.00 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ace Cash token can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00003509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ace Cash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,412.79 or 0.27739398 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010834 BTC.

About Ace Cash

Ace Cash was first traded on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.68935714 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,644.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ace Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ace Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ace Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.