ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance

Shares of ACSAY opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.0073 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.