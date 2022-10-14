Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Acutus Medical to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Acutus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $0.78 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.99. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 91.04% and a negative net margin of 562.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

