adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a €179.00 ($182.65) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, October 7th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €113.12 ($115.43) on Monday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($205.11). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €146.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €169.63.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

