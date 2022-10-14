Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.01. 42,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415,706. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,451 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.74.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

