Adshares (ADS) Price Tops $1.73 on Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00009010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $55.29 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Adshares has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 31,956,761 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

