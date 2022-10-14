Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $96.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Northland Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $58.94 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,824 shares of company stock worth $12,861,501 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after acquiring an additional 316,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

