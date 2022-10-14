Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.78

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.78 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 21.75 ($0.26). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 179,085 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £114.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71.

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, assembling, and selling proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.

