Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.07. Advaxis has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.83) EPS for the quarter.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

