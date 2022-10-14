Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Given New C$0.80 Price Target at National Bankshares

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered Adventus Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Adventus Mining Stock Down 6.2 %

ADZN stock traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$0.38. 43,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,003. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.52. Adventus Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$63.22 million and a PE ratio of 2.25.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

