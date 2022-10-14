Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($115.31) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €121.00 ($123.47) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. HSBC raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €130.00 ($132.65) to €142.00 ($144.90) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeroports de Paris has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.00.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Aeroports de Paris Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $122.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.46. Aeroports de Paris has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $154.69.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.