Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €130.00 ($132.65) to €142.00 ($144.90) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €115.00 ($117.35) to €113.00 ($115.31) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Aeroports de Paris Price Performance

Shares of AEOXF opened at $122.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.46. Aeroports de Paris has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.