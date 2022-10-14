Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFMD. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Affimed from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $1.56 on Monday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $192.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.94%. Analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $6,953,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 686,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

