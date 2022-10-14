Albion Financial Group UT Buys 1,494 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $451,711,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

NYSE:MS traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,186,314. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

