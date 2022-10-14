Albion Financial Group UT Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,814.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,446,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888,421 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 525,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,640,000 after buying an additional 89,882 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 523,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,489,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after buying an additional 48,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 475,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,094,000 after buying an additional 18,809 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.29 on Friday. 7,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,884. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52.

