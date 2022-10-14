Albion Financial Group UT Grows Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRBN. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA CRBN traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,119. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average of $144.29. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $123.39 and a 1-year high of $176.59.

