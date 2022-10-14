Albion Financial Group UT Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock traded down $7.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.08. 42,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,703. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $559.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

