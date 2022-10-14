Albion Financial Group UT Has $9.88 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.0% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after buying an additional 457,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,043,033,000 after acquiring an additional 122,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,580,170,000 after acquiring an additional 347,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,569,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,353 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.88.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $4.67 on Friday, reaching $185.71. The stock had a trading volume of 19,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

