Albion Financial Group UT Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.75. The company had a trading volume of 25,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.85 and a 200 day moving average of $224.01. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $186.89 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

