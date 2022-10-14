Albion Financial Group UT Sells 12,442 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,442 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,276,000 after buying an additional 170,229 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.09.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.72. The stock had a trading volume of 61,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,955. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.