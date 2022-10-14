Albion Financial Group UT Sells 170 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,193,493 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.1% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 102.2% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 64,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 17.9% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.63. 137,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,093,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.59 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $417,358.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,577,837.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $417,358.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,577,837.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,419. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

