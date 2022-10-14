Albion Financial Group UT Trims Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 49,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,881,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 80,795 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,124,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.79.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
