Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Albireo Pharma from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Albireo Pharma Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ALBO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,478. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $37.63.

Insider Activity

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.79% and a negative return on equity of 76.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 144,065 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $3,391,290.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,216,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,166,381.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,275 shares of company stock worth $7,382,589. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albireo Pharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 38.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

(Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

Further Reading

