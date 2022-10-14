Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 94.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.72.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

