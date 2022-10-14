Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Trading Down 4.8%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 147.50 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.80). Approximately 68,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 151,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50 ($1.89).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
Alfa Financial Software Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66. The company has a market cap of £450.29 million and a P/E ratio of 2,100.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 165.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 165.19.
Alfa Financial Software Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Alfa Financial Software
In other news, insider Chris Sullivan acquired 66,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £99,498 ($120,224.75).
About Alfa Financial Software
Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.
