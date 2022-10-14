Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.47. 3,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,508,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

Alkermes Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.01 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,756,000 after buying an additional 827,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alkermes by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,092,000 after buying an additional 131,205 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,606,000 after buying an additional 98,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,322,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,561,000 after buying an additional 454,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,121,000 after buying an additional 316,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

