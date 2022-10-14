AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Trading Down 0.2%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71. Approximately 7,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 18,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

