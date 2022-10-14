Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the September 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000.

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,874. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0758 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.