Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the September 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional Trading of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,874. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $15.00.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
