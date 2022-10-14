Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $7,393,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,219,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,695,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.14.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,767,356. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.40 and its 200-day moving average is $114.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

